ICC Champions Trophy final: India Vs Pakistan: Schedule, Venue, TV and Live streaming info

London, June 16: Defending Champions India decimated Bangladesh in the semi-final to set up summit clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India became the second finalist team after defeating semi-finalists Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second semi-final on Thursday (June 15) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pakistan had already booked their spot in the final after thrashing hosts England by 8 wickets in the first semi-final of Wednesday (June 14) at The Oval.

The two finalists will now lock horns with each other on Sunday (June 18) at The Oval in London.

Virat Kohli led from the front as Men In Blue outclassed neighbours Bangladesh in the semis and stormed into their fourth Champions Trophy final.

India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the second time in the tournament. India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs (Duckworth/Lewis Method) in their opening game of the tournament.

It will also be the second instance when India and Pakistan will be locking horns in the final of an ICC tournament. Earlier in 2007, India met Pakistan in the inaugural World T20 Championship in which Men In Blue came out victorious.

India have made it to the final for the second consecutive time. India under the leadership of MS Dhoni defeated England in the finals to lift the Champions Trophy 2013 in England.

In last edition's (2013) semi-finals, India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets while England got the better of South Africa by 7 wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have entered their maiden Champions Trophy final after outclassing title favourites England.

Last time when Pakistan made it to the final of an ICC 50-over tournament was way back in 1999 World Cup, held in England, when they were defeated by Australia.

Here is the schedule for Champions Trophy 2017 final:

June 18 (Sunday) - FINAL 3 PM IST (10.30 AM Local, 9.30 AM GMT) -The Oval, London

Note: All matches LIVE on Star Sports network, Doordarshan in India. Live streaming on Hotstar.com

Road to final

Pakistan

Group stage

Lost to India by 124 runs (Duckworth/Lewis Method) (Match Scorecard)

Beat South Africa by19 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method) (Match Scorecard)

Beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (Match Scorecard)

Semi-final

Beat England by 8 wickets (Match Scorecard)

India

Group Stage

Beat Pakistan by 124 runs (Duckworth/Lewis Method) (Match Scorecard)

Lost to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (Match Scorecard)

Beat South Africa by 8 wickets (Match Scorecard)

Semi-final

Beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets (Match Scorecard)

