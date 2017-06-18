ICC Champions Trophy Final: India Vs Pakistan: Hatke Stylish Player of the Match

London, June 18: Young Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman slammed his maiden ODI century during the crucial final of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Sunday (June 18).

He smashed his maiden hundred off 92 deliveries and laid a strong foundation for Pakistan to post a daunting target for India to chase.

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman made the most of the breather he got at 3 and made India pay for it as he added 111 runs to his individual total from there on.

Zaman was caught behind the stumps when he was batting for 3 but Jasprit Bumrah had over stepped to be called a no ball.

The youngster, playing just his fourth ODI, played a sublime knock and targetted almost every Indian bowler. His knock was laced with 12 boundaries and 3 sixes.

After scoring 89*, Zaman became the player to run scorer for Pakistan in ICC finals. He went past Imran Khan's 72 that he scored in 1992 World Cup final.

He became only the third batsmen to score a century for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. He joined Saeed Anwar and Shoaib Malik to achieve this feat.

Zaman put up a partnership of 128 runs with opener Azhar Ali (59). Unaffected by Ali's dismissal, Zaman maintained Pakistan's run rate and kept targetting Indian bowlers.

He, therefore, becomes our Hatke Stylish Player of the Match.

Earlier, India won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat in the crucial final encounter.

OneIndia News