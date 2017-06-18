ICC Champions Trophy Final: India Vs Pakistan: Hatke Player of the Match

London, June 18: Pakistan demolished defending champions India by a margin of 180 runs in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval here on Sunday (June 18).

Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammed Amir broke the backbone of the Indian batting line-up and laid the foundation for his team's historic win.

On a placid track where batting looked easy when Pakistan were batting, Amir gave three early blows to India by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in his spell of six overs.

The left-arm pacer trapped Rohit leg-before for duck on the third delivery of the innings to put pressure over India when the defending champions came out to chase a total of 339.

He then got rid of big fish Virat Kohli for (5) in the very next over. Kohli looking to move across and flick into the on side got a leading edge straight to point and gave simple catch to Shadab Khan.

After winning the battle against Indian skipper and batting mainstay the Pakistani speedster along with other pacers kept mounting pressure upon Indian batsmen.

Amir gave Indian their third jolt when he got rid of Shikhar Dhawan in the 9th over of the innings. Dhawan was surprised by the extra bounce from the left hander and edged behind the stumps to give a simple catch to Sarfraz Ahmed.

Indian batsmen later succumbed to the pressure created built by Amir and kept losing wickets at the other end. They were finally restricted to a paltry 158 to suffer one of the worst defeats in Champions Trophy history.

Earlier, opener Fakhar Zaman (114) hit his maiden ODI hundred after being caught off a no-ball in the innings' fourth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Azhar Ali (59), Mohammed Hafeez (57) and Babar Azam (46) also played solid to prop up the Pakistan innings as they put on board 338 for four.

