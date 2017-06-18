ICC Champions Trophy Final: Highlights: India Vs Pakistan: Centurion Fakhar Zaman shines

London, June 18: Riding over brilliant century from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan scored 338/4 against India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Sunday (June 18).

Zaman slammed maiden ODI century of his career to lay the foundation for a big total against arch-rivals India here at The Oval.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed to bat first.

It is the first final between India and Pakistan in a 50-over ICC tournament. The arch-rivals met 10 years ago in the inaugural ICC T20 2007, in which Team India came out victorious.

Defending champions India had got the better of the rivals in the league stage of the ongoing tournament.

Kohli had declared that nothing extra is needed to get the same result despite the turnaround by Ahmed's men since but the Pakistani batsmen batted exceptionally well to help them post a daunting total against India.

Here are the highlights from the match between India and Pakistan:

# Pakistan's 338/4 is the highest total posted by a team batting first at The Oval.

# Shadab Khan became the youngest player to feature in an ICC ODI final, beating Yuvraj Singh's record of 18year 308days in 2000 (Shadab 18years 257days).

# Fakhar Zaman (3) got caught behind the stumps by MS Dhoni off Jasprit Bumrah, but it was a No Ball.

# Jasprit Bumrah since his ODI debut has bowled 11 No Balls, the joint-most by any bowler in this period. Peter Chase's also bowled 11.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded his 4th maiden in #CT17; no bowler has claimed more (level with J Ball & K Rabada).

# Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman now have the highest opening stand for Pakistan against India in ICC ODI events

# Fifty comes up for Azhar Ali off 60 balls while Fakhar Zaman brought up his fifty off 61 deliveries.

# Azhar Ali slammed his 12th ODI fifty while Zaman scored his third consecutive ODI fifty.

# Azhar Ali was dismissed for 59 after he was run out by Jasprit Bumrah.

# 89* by Fakhar Zaman is the highest by a Pakistan player in ICC finals. He has gone past 72 by Imran Khan in 1992 World Cup final.

# Fakhar Zaman made most of the reprieve he got from Jasprit Bumrah, went on to slam his maiden ODI ton off 96 balls.

# 3 batsmen to score a century for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Fakhar Zaman joined Saeed Anwar and Shoaib Malik to achieve this feat.

# Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Hardik Pandya on 114.

# Ravindra Jadeja took a brilliant catch running backwards to get rid of the left-handed opener.

# Shoaib Malik scored 12, he was caught by Kedar Jadhav.

# Mohammed Hafeez scored an unbeaten 57 off 37 deliveries to help Pakistan post a challenging total of 338/4.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, he conceded 44 runs from 10 overs and picked up 1 wicket.

# He bowled 34 deliveries in total.

# R Ashwin conceded 70 runs from his quota of 10 overs.

# Ravindra Jadeja leaked 67 runs from 8 overs and remained wicketless.

# Jasprit Bumrah gave 68 runs from 9 overs.

OneIndia News