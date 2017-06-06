ICC Champions Trophy: England-New Zealand game halted in memory of victims of London tragedy

Cardiff, June 6: The match between England and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was halted to observe a minute's silence for the victims of Saturday's London attack.

The umpires called a halt to proceedings at 6.4 overs at 11 AM local time to observe a national minute's silence.

England were batting at 31 without loss when the clock struck 11 and the match was stopped. Alex Hales was batting at 23 while his opening partner Jason Roy had added eight runs to his account.

Cricketers as well as the audiences stood in unison to mourns the loss of innocent lives lost in the ghastly act of terror on Saturday.

England players, who were present in the dressing room, came out in the balcony to observe a minute's silence while New Zealand fielders and bowler did the same from the ground.

A minute of silence is respectfully observed in Cardiff to remember those who sadly lost their lives in London on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/v637zaK0gG — ICC (@ICC) June 6, 2017

Britain was hit by a terror attack on Saturday night (June 3) with three incidents at London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market and Vauxhall. A high speeding van mowed down pedestrians in "potential act of terrorism".

This latest terror act came hours ahead of the high-voltage India-Pakistan match in Champions Trophy 2017 at Birmingham on Sunday (June 4).

The match between India and Pakistan began as per the schedule as cricketers from both teams observed a minute's silence before start of the match.

Play is stopped to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims in the London tragedy #CT17 pic.twitter.com/Z7OyCwJu7y — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) June 6, 2017

This is England's first match after the act of terror which shocked the world. Britain has been on the radar of the terrorists. Prior to this incident in London, a suicide bomber blew himself up during a pop concert by Ariane Grande in Manchester.

There is a lot at stake for both the teams in this match. England would hope to put their one foot in the semi-finals with a second successive win while New Zealand will aim for two full points after rain denied them a crack at Australia.

OneIndia News