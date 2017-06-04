ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Hatke stylish player of the match

London, June 3: South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir's fine form continued in the Champions Trophy as he took 4 wickets against Sri Lanka in the match 3 and guided his team to a comprehensive 96 runs win.

Batting first South Africa managed to 299 runs for the loss of 6 wickets thanks to a brilliant 103 from opener Hashim Amla.

After batsmen gave the team a cushion of 299 runs it was up to the bowlers to restrict Sri Lanka and the bowlers did their job brilliantly.

Imran Tahir, who was in a tantalising form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), continued to weave his magic today again.

Tahir took 3 quick wickets in the Sri Lankan middle order to completely break the backbone of the batting lineup. He took the wickets of captain Upul Tharanga who was batting well at 57, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne and finally Nuwan Pradeep to end their innings.

It was a splendid effort from the spinner who sends a strong message to the other teams in the tournament. Tahir won the man of the match award too in a match were Hashim Amla had scored a century.

It clearly shows how important and consequential Tahir's wickets were for this match and thus, he was our Hatke Stylish Player of the Match.

OneIndia News