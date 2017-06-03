ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Hatke player of the match

London, June 3: Hashim Amla played a brilliant knock of 103 runs in 115 balls which helped South Africa post a brilliant total of 299 runs in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in the match 3 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Amla struck his 25th ODI hundred and became the fastest player to reach the milestone in just 151 innings breaking Virat Kohli's record.

The opener formed 145 runs partnership with Faf Du Plessis for the second wicket which gave the Proteas a stability in the innings. Building on that partnership, South Africa posted such a mammoth total. Faf Du Plessis scored 75 runs off 70 balls.

Amla became the third century scorer in this tournament after Tamim Iqbal and Kane Williamson. He was undoubtedly the standout batsman for the Proteas today. He was simply outstanding and very calm and composed in his approach as usual.

He initially operated slow along with fellow opener Quinton De Kock but slowly increased the pace of his innings as it progressed.

Hashim Amla was run out by Kusal Mendis in the 43rd over when he was batting 103. He played a shot of Gunaratne's ball in the midwicket. He attempted to take a couple but was beaten in speed.

Because of his brilliant century, Hashim Amla is our Hatke Player of the Match.

OneIndia News