ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Hatke moments of the match

London, June 3: South Africa began their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on a high as they thrashed Sri Lanka by 96 runs in the match 3.

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Photos

Batting first South Africa scored 299/6 in their 50 overs thanks to a brilliant ton from Hashim Amla. Chasing the score Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 203 runs.

Imran Tahir picked 4 wickets for South Africa and won the man of the match. Overall it was a comprehensive win in their opening match for the Proteas.

Here are the 'hatke' moments from the third match of the Champions Trophy 2017:

1st moment: Hashim Amla scored his 25th ODI century

South African opener struck his 25th One Day International century today against Sri Lanka which guided South Africa to 299/6 in 50 overs.

Amla scored 103 runs off 115 balls 5 boundaries and 2 sixes. He had formed a partnership of 145 runs with Faf du Plessis which gave South Africa the much-needed stability in the innings.

The South African opener also created a record he became the fastest batsman to reach 25 hundreds (151 innings) breaking Virat Kohli's record.

2nd moment: Lasith Malinga catch drop

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga dropped a sitter of a catch in the long leg boundary. Faf du Plessis pulled a Nuwan Pradeep delivery which was going straight into the hands of the bowler.

Maling stepped backwards once and then dived in front but missed the catch as the ball went for a boundary. Du Plessis was batting at 8 at that point. He went on to score 75 runs.

How costly could this be? Lasith dropped Faf du Plessis when he was on just 8.



WATCH: http://https://t.co/FYFCxiHmQo #SLvSA #CT17 pic.twitter.com/1VM7yVVNOP — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2017

3rd moment: Dinesh Chandimal run out by AB De Villiers

South Africa's captain fantastic AB De Villiers may not have performed with the bat he always leaves an impression on a match.

In this match, De Villiers' brilliant run out of Dinesh Chandimal was one of the highlighting moment of the match.

OneIndia News