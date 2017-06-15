ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Semi-final 2: Tamim Iqbal slams fifty; Bangladesh 111/2

Birmingham, June 15: India have won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2017 here on Thursday (June 15).

CT 17 Special Site; Photos

Both the teams are coming back from a win and have decided to play with same playing eleven.

After winning the toss Kohli said, "Looks like a fresh wicket, should stay the same throughout. And it's a bit overcast as well - that could play a big role."

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza siad he too would have liked to bowl.

"We want to go further, last 2-3 years we have improved a lot. 2015 World Cup also we went through (the group). This time it's time to go further," Mortaza said.

On paper, India are overwhelming favourites against the next door neighbours but in a game of glorious uncertainties, it will be foolhardy to count Bangladesh out of equation.

Especially after their inspirational 'come from behind' victory against New Zealand that paved the way for their semi-final berth.

India, after a clinical performance against South Africa, would like to maintain the same intensity against a team that could prove to be a proverbial banana peel for them.

One day cricket is one format where perhaps Bangladesh have the best chance of beating India. This is a format which is neither too long like Test cricket where temperament is challenged nor too short like T20 where quick-on-the-feet innovation is required.

Fifty overs is adequate time in which the tiny nation have gained its mojo in the past 3 years building a reasonably good unit that can put up a fight.

They have shown they could do that during the 2015 home series which they won 2-1, thanks to the then teenage sensation Mustafizur Rahaman and his deadly cutters. He along with Shakil Al Hasan are going to be a threat to the Indian batsmen.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

OneIndia News