ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Vs South Africa: Hatke Stylish player of the match

Birmingham, June 7: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali displayed great execution of pace bowling as he picked up three wickets against a star-studded South African batting line-up in their second ICC Champions Trophy match here on Wednesday (June 7).

Ali spearheaded Pakistan's pace attack against Proteas as he rattled latter's middle-order after spinners provided them the early breakthroughs. (Highlights)

Ali scalped the important wickets of Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy and Wayne Parnel to bring Pakistan at the top in the 50-over match.

Ali celebrated in style after picking up two consecutive wickets of middle-order batsman Duminy (8) and Parnel (0). Both the batsmen were removed in the 29th over of the innings and brought Pakistan on the top.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis was clean bowled by Ali in the 23rd over to reduce Proteas to 90/4. Du Plessis could only score 26 before the bowler demolished his middle stump. Du Plessis who was playing cautiously against a spirited bowling unit but Ali didn't let him cause much damage to his side.

Hasan Ali, therefore, qualifies to be the 'hatke stylish player of the match'.

Earlier, South African skipper AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan but latter dampened their spirits with an inspired bowling effort.

Proteas played with an unchanged playing XI which came out victorious against Sri Lanka in their previous encounter.

