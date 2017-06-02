ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand Vs Australia: Hatke stylish player of the match

Birmingham, June 2: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson led from the front as he struck a brilliant century against Australia in the opening match against arch-rivals Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Friday (June 2).

The 26-year-old right-handed batsman took 96 balls to bring up his ninth ton in ODI and first against Australia. (Highlights: NZ vs Australia)

His previous best against the Trans-Tasman rival was 81 which came in Canberra in December 2016.

His knock was studded with eight boundaries and three sixes. Williamson played a composed knock to guide his team to a respectable total against Steve Smith and company.

The stylish middle-order batsman walked into the middle in the 10th over and was dismissed via run out at the non-strikers end in the 40th over when he was attempting to steal a single off Pat Cummins' delivery.

Williamson was stranded as Cummins gathered the ball and unleashed from a yard out bringing a fantastic innings to an end. No Aussie bowler seemed to have a clue on how to get rid of him.

New Zealand were 254/4 when he was dismissed. His brilliant knock against Australia certainly qualifies for 'Hatke stylish player of the match' award.

It was after his dismissal that triggered New Zealand's batting collapse as they lost 7 wickets for 37. New Zealand were then restricted to 291 credit some impressive bowling by Josh Hazlewood who picked up 6/52 from 9 overs.

OneIndia News