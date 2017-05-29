ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni stuns Colin de Grandhomme with lightning quick stumping

New Delhi, May 29: Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn't need a reason to garner attention for whatever the veteran India cricketer does on the cricket field becomes news.

Champions Trophy schedule and squads; Match report

MS Dhoni's exploits behind the stumps is incomparable and a batsman just can't afford taking him lightly, a fact which the stumper has proven time and again.

Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps once again became a topic of discussion over social media when India played their first warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday (May 28). (5 key takeaways for India from warm-up tie against NZ)

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper once again proved why he's known for having the quickest pair of hands behind the stumps when he outclassed Colin de Grandhomme with his brilliance.

Opting to bat first against Virat Kohli and his men, Kiwis were off to a bad start. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Indian bowlers kept things tight from the beginning.

New Zealand were struggling at 110/5 when Grandhomme walked into the middle. The aggressive all-rounder tried to accelarate the innings by putting pressure on Ravindra Jadeja.

Grandhomme has done it for his team in the past by taking the offensive against opposition bowlers but he, perhaps, forgot the man behind the wicket.

The right-hander walked down the pitch to hit Jadeja for a maximum but missed the ball and Dhoni whipped the bails off in a fraction of second to stun the batsman.

Watching Dhoni's superb glove-work, fans took once again hailed the 'street smart cricketer'.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

OneIndia News