ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 7: Unchanged South Africa elect to bat against Pakistan

Birmingham, June 6: South Africa skipper AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in their second Group A ICC Champions Trophy match here on Wednesday (June 7).

Proteas are playing with an unchanged playing XI which played against Sri Lanka in their previous game and came out victorious.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have replaced opener Ahmed Shehzad with debutant Fakhar Zaman. Pacer Junaid Khan will be playing in place of injured Wahab Riaz.

Embarrassed by India in their opening match, Pakistan will strive to stay alive in the competition in a must-win match.

(Will South Africa knock Pakistan out?)

The men in green did not look convincing in their match against India and helplessly surrendered. They failed to perform in their opening game in every department of the game.

Another defeat will virtually knock Pakistan out of the tournament but it will be a humongous task for them to stop the Proteas, who are ranked number one in the ODI rankings.

Playing XIs:

SA: Quniton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (C), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK & C), Imad Wasim, Mohammed Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

OneIndia News