ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 7: Highlights: South Africa Vs Pakistan; Hasan Ali shines

Birmingham, June 6: Electing to bat, South Africa were restricted to 219 for eight by an inspired Pakistan in a crucial Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy, here today.

Things didn't go as per South Africa's plans as they kept losing wickets at regular interval before a partnership between David Miller and Chris Morris helped them go past 200.

Miller scored an unbeaten 75 and played patiently against Pakistani bowlers who were in terrific form. Pakistan's spinners as well as pacers bowled aggressively to restrict top ranked ODI side to a such a low total.

Earlier, Protea skipper AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan. They played with an unchanged playing XI which came out victorious against Sri Lanka in their previous game.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have replaced opener Ahmed Shehzad with debutant Fakhar Zaman. Pacer Junaid Khan will be playing in place of injured Wahab Riaz.

Embarrassed by India in their opening match, Pakistan will strive to stay alive in the competition in a must-win match.

The men in green did not look convincing in their match against India and helplessly surrendered. They failed to perform in their opening game in every department of the game.

Here are the highlights from the match:

# Hashim Amla was the first wicket to fall, after being trapped in front by Imad Wasim.

# Amla scored 16 off 20 deliveries before getting dismissed.

# Imad Wasim picked up Amla's wicket on the second delivery of his match.

# AB de Villiers was the second wicket to fall, he departed for 0 he was removed by Imad Wasim.

# It was first ever 'golden duck' for AB de Villiers in ODIs.

# Quinton de Kock was the third Protea wicket to perish after he was removed by Mohammed Hafeez.

# Faf du Plessis was the fourth Pakistan wicket to fall. He was clean bowled by Hasan Ali for 26.

# Second instances of Pakistan spinners taking 3 or more wickets in the first 15 overs of an ODI innings since 2001, including today. The other instance was Vs Bangladesh in 2011, 4 wickets.

# 100 came up for SA in 26th over with a SIX by David Miller.

# JP Duminy was the fifth man to be dismissed. He was removed by Hasan Ali for 8 after being caught at slip.

# Wayne Parnel perished on the very next ball by Hasan Ali.

# Chris Morris scored 28 and stitched a partnership of 47 runs with David Miller.

# Kagiso Rabada scored 26 off 23. He was the only SA batsman to score at a strike rate of 100+.

# David Miller was the top scorer for his team with his unbeaten 75 run knock off 104 balls.

# Miller hit 3 sixes and just one four in his stay at the crease.

# Hasan Ali was pick of the Pakistani bowlers with his 3/24.

# Imad Wasim returned with 2/20 and Junaid Khan grabbed 2/53.

# Off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez also bagged a wicket.

