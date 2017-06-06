ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 6: Unchanged New Zealand elect to bowl against England

Cardiff, June 6: New Zealand won the toss and elected field against England in a crucial Champions Trophy Group A fixture here on Tuesday (June 6).

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson told they are playing with the same team that came out against Australia. Eoin Morgan too wanted to bowl after winning the toss.

England, on the other hand, have made just one change to their side as Adil Rashid has replaced injured pacer Chris Woakes - who has been ruled out of the tournament.

However, there is a rain prediction and drizzle might play spoilsport here too.

After a comfortable outing in the tournament-opener, title favourites England are facing a much stiffer test against Kiwis.

Here's how the pitch is looking today - both captains fancied a bowl on it!

New Zealand's first match in the tournament was washed out due to rain and the points were split between them and their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia.

There is a lot at stake for both the teams. England will put their one foot in the semi-finals with a second successive win while New Zealand will aim for two full points after rain denied them a crack at Australia.

The hosts will also have to deal with the absence of fast bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who was ruled out of the tournament with an injury after bowling just two overs against Bangladesh. Steven Finn has been named his replacement.

Joe Root struck a magnificent 10th ODI hundred while opener Alex Hales missed out on well-deserved hundred by five runs. Captain Eoin Morgan too began his campaign on a confident note, smashing an unbeaten 75 off 61 balls.

England would be vary of captain Kane Williamson, who led New Zealand from the front against Aussies with a ninth ODI hundred. Luke Ronchi looked in ominous touch at the top of the order and alongside Martin Guptill, form a dangerous combination.

Their bowling looked equally dangerous as their pacers gave a glimpse of their ominous self during Australia.





England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

