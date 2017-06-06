ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 6: Highlights: England Vs New Zealand; Root hits 32nd ODI fifty

Cardiff, June 6: Riding over half-centuries from Alex Hales, Joe Root and Jos Buttler, England scored 310 against New Zealand in a crucial Champions Trophy Group A fixture here on Tuesday (June 6).

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos

After being invited to bat first, England go off to a steady start and capitalised upon that to set a target of 311 for New Zealand to chase.

New Zealand won the toss and elected bowl against England. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson told they are playing with the same team that faced Australia.

England on the other hand have made just one change to their side as Adil Rashid has replaced injured pacer Chris Woakes - who has been ruled out of the tournament.

However, there is a rain prediction and drizzle might play spoilsport here too.

After a comfortable outing in the tournament-opener, title favourites England are facing a much stiffer test against Kiwis.

Here are the highlights from the tie between England and New Zealand:

# England were bundled out for 310 by New Zealand.

# At 6.4 overs, the match was stopped to observe a minute's silence to remember the lives lost in London attack on Saturday (June 3).

# Jason Roy was the first English wicket to fall after being clean bowled by Adam Milne for 13.

# Roy put up an opening stand of 37 runs in 8 overs with Alex Hales.

# Alex Hales scored his second fifty of the Champions Trophy after completing his half-century against New Zealand.

# Hales was dismissed for 56 by Adam Milne immediately after getting hit for a SIX.

# Hales stitched a partnership of 81 runs for the second with Joe Root.

# England reached their hundred in the 20th over against New Zealand.

# Eoin Morgan was the third English wicket to perish after he was caught behind the stumps by Luke Ronchi.

# Morgan departed after scoring 13 runs and left England at 134/3.

# Joe Root completed his 32nd ODI half-century, drawing him level with Graeme Hick and Alec Stewart for England.

# Joe Root was dismissed by Corey Anderson for 64.

# He stitched a partnership of 54 runs with Ben Stokes before getting dismissed played-on.

# 200 comes up for England in the 36th over of their innings, for the loss of 4 wickets.

# Ben Stokes fell two short of a well-deserved half-century after he was caught at third-man region for 48.

# Jos Buttler got the third fifty of the England innings, bringing it up with a six! He took just 41 deliveries to reach his half-century.

OneIndia News