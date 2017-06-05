ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 5: Bangladesh elect to bat against Australia

London, June 5: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected bat against Australia in their second tie in ICC Champions Trophy 2017, here on Monday (June 4).

Both the teams haven't won a match in the tournament and would be searching for a win in the crucial encounter at the Kennington Oval.

Australia would expect a better show from their bowlers when they clash with the ever-improving Bangladesh.

The Australian bowlers received a severe thrashing at the hands of New Zealand batsmen in their previous game before rain gods intervened and the match was abandoned.

Because of the lacklustre performance of the Aussies, the Kiwis put on board 291 in 45 overs, though they were in a great position to score better.

The Australian batsmen too struggled when they were set a revised target of 235 in 33 overs, managing only 53 for three in nine overs which were possible. The game between the Trans-Tasman rivals couldn't be completed due to rain and the points were split between them.

Steve Smith would therefore be hoping his team performs better against Bangladesh, who may not have won their first match against England but their batting was impressive.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (C), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

OneIndia News