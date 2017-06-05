ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 5: Highlights: Bangladesh Vs Australia; Tamim Iqbal impresses

London, June 5: Bangladesh put up a disappointing display of batting against Australia as they were bundled out for 182 in 44.3 overs in their second tie in ICC Champions Trophy 2017, here on Monday (June 4).

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos

Tamim Iqbal (95) was top scorer for the Tigers after Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected bat at the Kennington Oval.

Both the teams haven't won a match in the tournament and would be searching for a win in the crucial encounter.

Australia would expect a better show from their bowlers when they clash with the ever-improving Bangladesh.

Here are the highlights from the match between Bangladesh and Australia:

# Bangladesh have won just one game against Australia from 19 ODIs played so far. The only instance Bangladesh defeated Australia was in Cardiff in 2005.

# Soumya Sarkar was the first wicket to fall. He was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 3.

# Bangladesh scored 37 for the loss of 1 in the first 10 overs.

# Imrul Kayes departed for 6 and became Pat Cummins' first victim.

# Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed LBW by Moises Henriques for 9.

# Television replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim had a faint edge with the bat, but failed to read it and walked back. Had he read the edge he could have been saved via DRS.

# Bangladesh scored 65/3 after 20 overs. It wasn't the best of starts they would have wanted.

# Shakib Al Hasan (13) was dropped by Glenn Maxwell at point region in the 22nd over.

# Tamim Iqbal slammed fifty off 69 deliveries to follow up a brilliant hundred against England in the previous game at the same venue.

# Bangladesh accumulated 16 runs in the 22nd over which was bowled by Moises Henriques. It was costliest over of the innings till then.

# Last 5 innings of Tamim Iqbal: 47 v Ireland, 65 v NZ, 102 v Pakistan, 128 v England, 95 v Australia.

# Travis Head trapped Shakib Al Hasan for 29. The batsman went upstairs but his decision to take the DRS was wasted as Umpire's Call prevailed.

# Adam Zampa got rid of Sabbir Rahman in his very first over.

# Tamim Iqbal was dismissed for 95. He was caught at third man region by Josh Hazlewood on Mitchell Starc's delivery.

# Starc grabbed three wickets in a single over after dismissing Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza (0) and Rubel Hossain (0).

# Starc was the pick of Australian bowlers as he returned with the figures of 4/29.

# Zampa picked up 2 wickets from 4 overs he bowled and conceded just 13 runs, including one maiden over.

# Seven Bangladeshi batsmen failed to reach the double-digit figure in their innings.

OneIndia News