ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 3: Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to field first

London, June 3: Sri Lanka (SL) captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa (SA) in the match 3 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

SA side led by AB De Villers who are one of the favourites to win the tournament, begin their journey today (June 3) against Sri Lanka.

The South African side boasts of a very strong batting and bowling department. With the likes of AB De Villiers, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock in batting and Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir in bowling this side looks one of the best on paper.

The Proteas will look forward to a strong start to their campaign by beating a relatively weaker Sri Lankan side.

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews misses out on the clash and Upul Tharanga is leading the side in his absence.

Playing XIs

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga.

OneIndia News