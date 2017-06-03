ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

London, June 3: South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs in the match 3 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It was the opening match of the Pool B. [Match Report]

Batting first, South Africa posted a decent total of 299 runs losing 6 wickets in their Stipulated 50 overs. Hashim Amla slammed his 25th ODI century. [Match Scorecard]

Sri Lankan openers Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga gave their team a solid start but failed to carry on for long. The middle-order failed miserably as the team was all out for just 203 runs.

South Africa next take on Pakistan on June 7 (Wednesday) and Sri Lanka will lock horns against defending champions India on June 8 (Thursday).

Here are the match highlights of South Africa Vs Sri Lanka

# Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and elected to field first

# Hashim Amla and Quinton De Kock opened the innings for South Africa

# De Kock departed for just 23 runs in 42 balls.

# Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla stitched 145 runs partnership for the second wicket.

# Du Plessis departed for 75 in 70 balls

# Captain AB De Villiers scored just 4 runs in 4 balls

# Hashim Amla scored his 25th ODI century today

# Amla became the quickest batsman to reach 25 ODI hundreds (151 innings)

# South Africa scored 299/6 in 50 overs

# Nuwan Pradeep was the peak of the bowlers (2/54 in 10 overs)

# Niroshan Dickwella and captain Upul Tharanga opened the innings for Sri Lanka

# The opening stand between Dickwella and Tharanga was 69 runs

# The middle order of Sri Lanka collapsed like a house of cards

# Imran Tahir struck hard taking 3 quick wickets in the beginning to break the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting lineup

# Kusal Perera scored 38 runs off 58 balls

# Sri Lanka were bowled out for 203 runs as South Africa won by 96 runs.

# Imran Tahir was the peak of the South African bowlers (4/27 in 8.2 overs)

# Tahir was given the man of the match award

OneIndia News