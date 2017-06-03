ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

London, June 3: South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs in the match 3 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It was the opening match of the Pool B. [Match Report]

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos

Batting first, South Africa posted a decent total of 299 runs losing 6 wickets in their Stipulated 50 overs. Hashim Amla slammed his 25th ODI century. [Match Scorecard]

Hashim Amla (Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle)
Hashim Amla (Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle)

Sri Lankan openers Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga gave their team a solid start but failed to carry on for long. The middle-order failed miserably as the team was all out for just 203 runs.

South Africa next take on Pakistan on June 7 (Wednesday) and Sri Lanka will lock horns against defending champions India on June 8 (Thursday).

Here are the match highlights of South Africa Vs Sri Lanka

# Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and elected to field first

# Hashim Amla and Quinton De Kock opened the innings for South Africa

# De Kock departed for just 23 runs in 42 balls.

# Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla stitched 145 runs partnership for the second wicket.

# Du Plessis departed for 75 in 70 balls

# Captain AB De Villiers scored just 4 runs in 4 balls

# Hashim Amla scored his 25th ODI century today

# Amla became the quickest batsman to reach 25 ODI hundreds (151 innings)

# South Africa scored 299/6 in 50 overs

# Nuwan Pradeep was the peak of the bowlers (2/54 in 10 overs)

# Niroshan Dickwella and captain Upul Tharanga opened the innings for Sri Lanka

# The opening stand between Dickwella and Tharanga was 69 runs

# The middle order of Sri Lanka collapsed like a house of cards

# Imran Tahir struck hard taking 3 quick  wickets in the beginning to break the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting lineup

# Kusal Perera scored 38 runs off 58 balls

# Sri Lanka were bowled out for 203 runs as South Africa won by 96 runs.

# Imran Tahir was the peak of the South African bowlers (4/27 in 8.2 overs)

# Tahir was given the man of the match award

OneIndia News

Read more about:

champions trophy 2017, cricket, sri lanka, south africa, hashim amla, ab de villiers, upul tharanga, ct 17 match highlights

Other articles published on Jun 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...