ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 2: Guptill departs for 26; New Zealand 40/1

Birmingham, June 2: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat against Steve Smith-led Australia in their first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Friday (June 2).

The Trans-Tasmanian rivalry between these two countries is one of the highlights of the ICC tournaments and fans are expecting no different.

Both the teams are relied over their pace battery and have played fast bowlers in the match. New Zealand have played left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner while part-time bowler Glenn Maxwell is the only spinner in the Australian side.

Australia and New Zealand will look up to their inspirational skippers Steve Smith and Kane Williamson to straightaway set the tone. New Zealand have never defeated Australia in the Champions Trophy.

Out of 19 games played between Australia and New Zealand on neutral venue, the former have won 17 and lost just 1 since 1999. Last time Aussies lost to Kiwis in a neutral ODI was way back in the 1999 World Cup.

An intriguing battle is on the cards between the trans- Tasman rivals, led by two technically sound captains. Both are world-class performers with the bat, but they go about their task in a very different manner.

Busy and always energetic on the field, Australia's Smith is a far cry from the usually calm and calculated New Zealander. As has been the case in recent years, the two consistent performers will be expected to lead from the front also.

Playing XIs:

NZ XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Aus XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (capt), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, John Hazlewood.

