ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 2 Highlights: New Zealand Vs Australia; Hazlewood grabs six-for

Birmingham, June 2: Kane Williamson led his team from the front as New Zealand scored 291 against Australia in the their first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Friday (June 2).

Electing to bat first, New Zealand were off to a good start and the skipper capitalised upon that. (Match report)

The 26-year-old right-handed batsman took 96 balls to bring up his ninth ton in ODI and first against Australia.

His previous best against the Trans-Tasman rival was 81 which came against the Aussies in Canberra in December 2016.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up 6 wickets to restrict New Zealand to 291 and prevented them from playing full 46 overs.

Here are the highlights from the game between New Zealand and Australia:

# Martin Guptill was the first New Zealand wicket to perish. He was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 26 in the sixth over.

# Light rain interrupted the match in the 10th over as covers were drawn. New Zealand were 67/1 then.

# When the match resumed, it was reduced to 46 overs each.

# Last time Aussies lost to Kiwis in a neutral ODI was way back in the 1999 World Cup.

# Luke Ronchi raced to his first ODI fifty since his 170* just prior to the 2015 World Cup.

# He was dismissed for 65 by John Hastings in the 15th over.

# Kane Williamson completed his fifty off 62 deliveries.

# Kane Williamson slammed his 9th ODI ton which came off 96 balls.

# It was Williamson's first ODI century against Australia.

# He was dismissed run out by Moises Henriques without adding any run to his account after completing his century.

# New Zealand lost 7-37 in a stunning collapse.

# Josh Hazlewood finished with 6-52 from his nine overs.

# Having conceded 29 from his first 4 overs, Hazlewood finished with 6-52 from 9, the ninth-best figures by an Australian in ODIs.

Josh Hazlewood's 6/52 against New Zealand was the second best figures in the Champions Trophy.

# Glenn Maxwell became just second player in ODI history to take 4 catches in an innings twice in his career. First was Pakistan's Younis Khan.

