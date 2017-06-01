ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match 1 Highlights: England Vs Bangladesh; Tamim Iqbal shines

London, June 1: Bangladesh posted 305/6 against England in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Thursday (June 1). (Match report)

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule & Squads; Photos

Thanks to a magnifiecent century from opener Tamim Iqbal (128) and Mushfiqur Rahim's aggressive knock of 79, Bangladesh have set a target of 306 runs for England to win.

Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar started the innings cautiously against English bowlers who kept probing them with their pace and bounce in the initial overs at the Oval cricket ground which is conducive of batting.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes gave England their first breakthrough who has been in a tremendous form this year.

Iqbal (128) and Rahim (79) put up a record 166 runs for the third wicket to take their team to a big total at The Oval. This is the best partnership in the Champions Trophy history for any wicket.

England bowlers looked clueless against Bangladesh batting as they hardly posed any trouble to the opponents.

Jake Ball was the costliest of the English bowlers who leaked 82 runs from his 10 overs and picked just 1 wicket.

Liam Plunkett was the pick of English bowlers who conceded 59 runs and scalped 4 wickets from his 10 overs.

Here are the highlights from the match between England and Bangladesh:

# Soumya Sarkar was dropped at square leg, by Moeen Ali when he was batting at 8.

# Soumya Sarkar was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 28 in the 12th over.

# Stokes got Sarkar's wicket in his very first over to give Bangladesh their first jolt.

# Mark Wood took a superb diving catch to hand Liam Plunkett his first in Imrul Kayes who was on his way for 19 in the 20th over.

# Tamim Iqbal slams his ODI career's 37th half-century after hitting fifty off 72 balls.

# It was Iqbal's second half century against England in 13 ODIs he has played against this side.

# 150 came up for Bangladesh in the 28th over for the loss of two wickets.

# A few words were exchanged between Ben Stokes and Tamim Iqbal in the 32nd over as the batsman hit him for a boundary. Sledging was at its best between the two players all through that over and even at the end of if.

# Umpires Rod Tucker and S Ravi had to step in to calm things down, Stokes then walked back to his place in the field and waved for the crowd to get behind England.

# 200 comes up for Bangladesh in the 38 over for the loss of two wickets.

# Mushfiqur Rahim brought up his fifty off 48 balls. This is his 25th ODI half-century.

# Tamim Iqbal slams his career's 9th ODI ton. It came off 124 deliveries.

# This is Tamim's fifth century in 28 innings since the 2015 World Cup, prior to that he scored just 4.

# 150-run stand between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim off 144 balls for the third wicket.

# Tamim Iqbal's brilliant knock came to an end at 128 after he was dismissed by Liam Plunkett.

# Mushfiqur Rahim departed on the very next delivery for 79.

# 166 runs stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal is the highest 3rd wicket stand in all time ICC Champions Trophy.

# Shakib Al Hasan was the fifth Bangladesh wicket to perish. He fell off Jake Ball's delivery after scoring 10.

# Bangladesh posted a challenging target of 306 runs against England.

# Jake Ball was the costliest of the English bowler who leaked 82 runs from his 10 overs and picked just 1 wicket.

# Liam Plunkett was the pick of English bowlers who conceded 59 runs and scalped 4 wickets from his 10 overs.

OneIndia News