Birmingham, June 4: Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh played an incredible knock of 32-ball 53 against Pakistan as Team India posted 319 runs for the loss of three wickets in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Sunday (June 4).

The veteran south-paw smashed a quickfire fifty off just 29 balls to complete his career's 52nd ODI fifty. He's our Hakte stylish player of the match.

Yuvraj's half-century was the fastest fifty by an Indian in the ICC Champions Trophy. It was also the fastest fifty against Pakistan in global 50-over event.

The stylish southpaw hit eight crisp boundaries and a six in his entertaining knock.

After the fall of openers, Kohli and Yuvraj took the innings forward.

While Kohli was scratchy for a major part of his innings, Yuvraj was in full flow from the word go, hitting the Pakistani bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The 35-year-old was dismissed LBW after scoring 32-ball 53 in Hasan Ali's over. He was dismissed via Decision Review System (DRS).

His fiery knock against Pakistan once again reminded the fans about his stylish knock and class.

Pakistan were ordinary on the field with Hasan Ali guilty of dropping Yuvraj when he was on 9. But the south-paw didn't give any chances to the Pakistani bowlers.

