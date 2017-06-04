ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Vs Pakistan: Hatke player of the match

Birmingham, June 4: India opener Rohit Sharma played an impressive knock of 91 runs against Pakistan in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Sunday (June 4) .

The right-handed batsman faced 116 balls in his knock against Pakistan. His brilliant knock was studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Previous highest score for Rohit against Pakistan was 68 which came in Asia Cup 2012. He has slammed five fifties in 12 ODIs against arch-rivals.

Rohit put up a partnership of 136 with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan for the first wicket. Dhawan scored 68 before getting dismissed.

It was 3rd century partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in Champions Trophy, the most by any pair.

He was troubled by Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir when Rohit walked into open the innings for India. Amir bowled the first over a maiden and troubled Rohit with his movement.

But the right-handed batsman let the anxious moments pass and spent some time at the crease. After setting his eyes at the crease, Rohit developed his innings and went on completing another fine fifty.

The batsman unfortunate to miss out on a well deserved century after he was dismissed run out.

OneIndia News