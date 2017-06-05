ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Vs Pakistan: Hatke moments of the match

Birmingham, June 4: India overpowered arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in a rain-curtailed marquee of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Sunday (June 4).

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos; Match scorecard

Asked to bat first, the Indians rode on a power packed performance by the top order to post a challenging total.

In an innings affected by rain twice -- consequently shortened to 48 overs as against the normal 50 -- India posted 319/3.

Further rain interruptions forced the match officials to revise the target to 324 runs off 48 overs according to the the Duckworth Lewis method.

The Pakistanis were off to a steady start thanks to openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad.

The duo put together an opening stand of 47 runs in nine overs before pacer Buvneshwar Kumar struck the first blow for India by trapping Shehzad leg before.

Ali continued to battle on, top scoring for Pakistan with a steady 50 runs off 65 balls before being dismissed.

But the rest of the Pakistan batsmen seemed to buckle under pressure and failed to rise to the challenge.

Here are the Hatke moments of the match:



Rohit Sharma hits brilliant 91:

India opener Rohit Sharma played an impressive knock of 91 runs against Pakistan in the opening match.

The right-handed batsman faced 116 balls in his knock against Pakistan. His brilliant knock was studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Previous highest score for Rohit against Pakistan was 68 which came in Asia Cup 2012. He has slammed five fifties in 12 ODIs against arch-rivals.

Rohit put up a partnership of 136 with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan for the first wicket. Dhawan scored 68 before getting dismissed.

Captain Virat Kohli's important 81-run-knock:

India's batting mainstay and skipper Virat Kohli developed his innings with caution and patience. The right-handed batsman looked scratchy when the batsman walked into the middle after Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal.

The right handed batsman's bottom hand flick to bring up his fifty with a six was one of finest moments of the match. Kohli went on scoring 81 for 68 was studded with six fours and three sixes.

'Vintage' Yuvraj Singh's 52nd ODI fifty:

Veteran India batsman Yuvraj Singh played an incredible knock of 32-ball 53 against Pakistan to give a glimpse of the same 'vintage' self.

The veteran south-paw smashed a quickfire fifty off just 29 balls to complete his career's 52nd ODI fifty. Yuvraj's half-century was the fastest fifty by an Indian in the ICC Champions Trophy.

It was also the fastest fifty against Pakistan in global 50-over event. The stylish south-paw hit eight crisp boundaries and a six in his entertaining knock. His fiery knock against Pakistan once again reminded the fans about his class.

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant left-arm throw:

Ravindra Jadeja removed Shoaib Malik with a brilliant throw to dismiss the right-handed batsman for 15. It was a brilliant left-arm throw from Jadeja at short third man region.

Jadeja, who is one of best fielders in the world, picked up the ball and immediately targetted the stumps at striker's end which was bang on. Malik paid the price of misjudging Jadeja.

OneIndia News