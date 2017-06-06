ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India-Pakistan marquee clash a hit online

New Delhi, June 6: The high profile Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday (June 6) not only prompted people across the country to stay glued to their television screens, it also saw huge interest online.

Rooter, the world's first digital platform that connects, engages, and helps sports audiences interact with each other, conducted a survey of the reactions and engagement patterns of 13,000 sports fans across India and revealed some insights that were as riveting as the match itself. (Harbhajan praises Yuvraj's knock against Pakistan)

As the two arch-rivals confronted each other in Birmingham on Sunday evening, hundreds of sports fans from across the globe showed their enthusiasm and passion on Rooter.

According to the result of the survey which was released on Tuesday (June 6), people from several European countries, including Germany, as well as from the Middle East, posted reactions and created conversations.

In India, Delhiites were keeping the conversation going as the data reveals a total of 12 per cent of all messages came from the capital.

Maharashtra, however, contributed the highest to overall participation at 13.21 per cent.

The maximum engagement in live chat forums was registered when the Indian batsmen put up a flawless performance, powering through to a formidable total of 319/3.

This period accounted for 58.80 per cent of the overall messages during the match.

The data has been sourced through CleverTap, a real-time, omni-channel user engagement and analytics toolkit Rooter uses for gathering user insights as well as through Google Play store.

IANS