ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Batsmen who could be a threat in the tournament

New Delhi, May 30: England has always been a happy hunting ground for batsmen and seems the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy is going to be no different.

Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule and Squads

Teams scored big on pitches and chased huge totals in the matches played there throughout the English summer.

Even in the warm-up games, batsmen made a mockery of the bowlers as they prepared for the upcoming ICC event.

Players from almost every country participated in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 and entertained the audiences with their explosive knocks in the T20 league.

Based upon their performances in the IPL several players were picked up by their respective teams with an aim that these players convert their good show at the ICC event.

However, the 50-overs format is a different ball game all together and cricketers are busy making the adjustments.

This warrants that bowlers are going to be plundered throughout this round-robin tournament. The ODI series between England and South Africa was a testimony to the high scoring games ahead of the 50-over tournament.

Every team participating in the tournament possess some power hitters and run-getters and presence of such batsmen makes the upcoming tournament very exciting.

Here's a look at top batsmen to watch out for in the ICC tournament:

AB de Villiers The South Africa captain will be one of the most feared batsmen in the tournament despite the fact he wasn't at his best in the IPL. The right-handed top order batsman is known as Mr 360 degree, given his talent to hit all-round the park. De Villiers is number one ranked batsman in the ODIs and if he lives up to his reputation then no boundary is big for him and no bowler is lethal against him. Hashim Amla The veteran South Africa opener is another dangerous batsman bowlers would be wary of. Amla slammed two centuries in IPL 10 and seems he is carrying where he left from in the T20 league. Amla is on a record shattering spree as he became the fastest to complete 7000 ODI runs and broke Virat Kohli's record. Hence, expect some aggressive knocks from the former South Africa captain. Virat Kohli The Indian 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli didn't have a good show in the IPL. But the way he batted against New Zealand in the warm-up game would have brought happiness back on the faces of his teammates. Kohli regaining his form is a good news for the defending champions. Regarded as the most dangerous batsman in the ODI format these days, Kohli would be hoping to improve his batting figures in England. David Warner The Australian swashbuckler was in red-hot form in the IPL as the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper was the highest scorer in the tournament. Australia would be hoping Warner maintains his form and explodes in the Champions Trophy 2017. The southpaw is a major threat to any bowling attack on his day for he's capable of turning the tables single-handedly. Steve Smith The Australia skipper had a good run in the IPL as he led from the front to take Rising Pune Supergiant to the final. His confidence must be high after a good show at IPL. His national team would be hoping a similar batting performance from Smith, who is number one ranked Test batsman. Considered one of the modern day greats like Joe Root, Virat Kohli, and Kane Williamson, Smith would be eager to add the ICC trophy to his cabinet. Ben Stokes England have pinned their hopes to this middle-order batsman who was the most valuable player in the IPL 10. Stokes' all-round performance in the IPL and later against South Africa in the ODI series, makes him a potent threat to any side. The New Zealand-born left-handed batsman would be eager to prove his mettle in the ICC tournament.

OneIndia News