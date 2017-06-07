ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England Vs New Zealand: Hatke stylish player of the match

Cardiff, June 7: England pacer Jake Ball had a memorable outing during an important match against New Zealand in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2017. (Highlights)

The 26-year-old speedster shined with the ball from the very first over of his spell as England produced an all-round performance to beat New Zealand by 87 runs and storm into the semi-finals of the ICC event.

England produced a fine bowling and fielding display to bundle out New Zealand for 223 in 44.3 overs after setting a target of 311 for the Kiwis to chase.

Ball started the English response with the ball after their batsmen helped the team put up a respectable total on the board.

Ball gave New Zealand their first jolt in his very first over. The speedster fourth delivery of the innings ripped through Kiwi opener Luke Ronchi's defence and dismantled his middle stump. The dismissal was a visual delight for any fast bowler as the batsman could do nothing.

His second scalp in the match was another crucial wicket for the team. He got well-set Ross Taylor out as the latter could turn dangerous any moment for the opposition bowlers.

It was his impressive display of bowling first up from the pacer that laid the foundation stone for England's success against New Zealand.

Ball's figures of 2/31 from 8 overs impressed all and he was named the player of the match by setting the tone for England's defence.

He therefore is our hatke stylish player of the match.

However, his bowling partner Liam Plunkett was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of four for 55.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid also picked up two crucial wickets giving away just 47 runs from his 10 overs.

OneIndia News