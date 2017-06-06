ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England Vs New Zealand: Hatke player of the match

Cardiff, June 6: England's batting mainstay Joe Root continued his impressive form and slammed brilliant half-century in a crucial tie against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos

The top order batsman Joe Root completed his 32nd ODI half-century after taking a single off Mitchell Santner's delivery in the 26th over of the innings. (Highlights)

The half-century from the classy right-handed batsman came off 52 deliveries and came at a crucial time as well. Therefore, he is our hatke player of the match.

With this fifty (32nd) Root has drawn levels with Graeme Hick and Alec Stewart for England who have made as many half-centuries in the ODIs.

Root continued his good form and followed up his 133 not out against Bangladesh with a 65-ball 64 and together with Hales (56 off 62 balls) shared 81 runs for the first wicket to set the base for England after the early dismissal of Jason Roy (13).

Root decorated his innings with four boundaries and two sixes. After Hales' dismissal, Root stitched 54-runs partnership for the fourth wicket with Jos Buttler before the Kiwis picked up wickets at regular intervals to put brakes on England innings.

Root's innings finally came to an end after he was dismissed by Corey Anderson for 64. He was removed in the 34th over of the innings as the pacer knocked his stumps down.

England came to bat after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited Eoin Morgan to bat first. The hosts started cautiously against New Zealand pacers who kept testing their patience.

OneIndia News