ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England Vs New Zealand: Hatke Moments of the match

Cardiff, June 6: Riding over half-centuries from Alex Hales, Joe Root and Jos Buttler England posted a respectable total of 310 against New Zealand in a Group A clash of the ongoing Champions Trophy at the Sophia Gardens here on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, an 81-run second-wicket partnership between Root (64) and Hales (56) ensured England take a psychological advantage.

Both were guilty of not converting their fifties into hundreds despite looking good.

Buttler (61 not out) produced a late flourish to help his side get past the 300-run mark as the Kiwis applied the brakes at the right junctures.

All-rounder Ben Stokes played well for his 48 before getting out as Corey Anderson returned best figures of 3/55 while Adam Milne also took three wickets at the cost of 79 runs.

Here are the hatke moments from the match between New Zealand and England:

Hatke Moment 1: Players observe a minute's silence

The match between England and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was halted to observe a national minute's silence for the victims of Saturday's London attack.

After the fourth ball of the seventh over, the umpires called a halt to proceedings as cricketers as well as the audiences stood to pay tribute to the victims of the ghastly act of terror.

England players who were present in the dressing room came out in the balcony to observe a minute's silence while New Zealand players did the same from the ground.

Hatke Moment 2: Joe Root's 32 ODI fifty

England top order batsman Joe Root completed his 32nd ODI half-century after taking a single off Mitchell Santner's delivery in the 26th over of the innings. The half-century from the classy right-handed batsman came in 52 deliveries.

This fifty was followed by a brilliant hundred in the previous game against Bangladesh, that England won. With this fifty (32nd) Root has drawn levels with Graeme Hick and Alec Stewart for England.

He was dismissed by Corey Anderson at 64.

Hatke Moment 3: Trent Boult takes a stunner to get rid of Moeen Ali

New Zealand players are known for their athleticism and acrobatic fielding over the cricket ground. Something similar was witnessed during this match when pacer Trent Boult snapped a superb catch to get rid of Moeen Ali.

Ali pulled Corey Anderson as the ball flew towards short fine-leg where Boult threw himself to his left and grabbed it two-handed. A dangerous looking Ali had to walk away for 12.

Hatke Moment 4: Tim Southee picks up two consecutive wickets in the final over

The strike Kiwi pacer Tim Southee wrapped up English innings after striking two consecutive wickets in the final over.

Southee got the wickets of lower-order batsmen Mark Wood (0) and Jake Ball (0) on consecutive deliveries to fold English innings. He will now be on a hat-trick chance when he next comes out to bowl.

OneIndia News