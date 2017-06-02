ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England Vs Bangladesh: Hatke stylish player of the match

New Delhi, June 1: England's star batsman Joe Root slammed a brilliant century and guided them to clinical 8-wicket win against Bangladesh in their ICC Champions Trophy opener on Thursday (June 1). (Match report)

Chasing a target of 306, hosts England achieved the total in 47.2 overs and registered a convincing win. (Highlights)

Root's unbeaten knock of 133 off 129 balls against Bangladesh on Thursday is career best figures in ODI so far.

While trying to pull the ball in the 26th over Root hurt his ankle. But he batted sensibly and went on slamming another ton.

It was the tenth ODI hundred which came from the bat of the stylish right-handed batsman from England. Root is among modern day legends in world cricket and his knock at The Oval was a testimony to the same.

The pair of Root and Eoing Morgan were responsible for the 143-run unbroken third-wicket stand after Alex Hales and Root added 159 for the second wicket.

Root constructed his innings cautiously as they were chasing a total of 306 and opener Jason Roy departed cheaply.

While opener Alex Hales fell five short of a century otherwise this match would have been among the games in which 3 or more tons were slammed.

Root was adjudged the man of the match for his sublime knock.

The right-handed batsman's match-winning century ensured Tamim Iqbal's calm and composed ODI century for Bangladesh went in vain. Iqbal completed his career's ninth hundred.

It was the first time that 300 was successfully chased in the tournament history.

It was Root's brilliant performance with the bat which laid the foundation for England's win against Bangladesh. He's our 'Hatke stylish player' of the match.

OneIndia News