ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England Vs Bangladesh: Hatke moments of the match

London, June 1: England began their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on a positive note as they defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the opening game of the tournament here on Thursday (June 1).

The game must be remembered for a fantastic display of batting from both the teams. Eventually, England remained on the winning side for their batting looked better than Bangladesh's.

The match had its share of entertainment as audiences witnessed some 'hatke' moments during the game from both the teams.

Moments like those will be some of the highlights and talking points of this contest that cricket enthusiasts as well as experts are going to remember for a long time.

Here are the 'hatke' moments from the first match of the Champions Trophy 2017:

1st moment - Mark Wood's stunning catch

Mark Wood's catch to get rid of Imrul Kayes. Wood took a brilliant diving catch towards his left at the mid off region to dismiss Kayes for 19. Kayes' wicket was the second success for England after Bangladesh got off to a good start.

Soumya Sarkar was the first Bangladesh wicket to perish after he was removed by Ben Stokes. Sarkar was caught in the deep square leg region by Jonny Bairstow (substitute) in the 12th over.

2nd moment - Tamim Iqbal-Ben Stokes banter

A few words were exchanged between Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal and England bowler Ben Stokes in the 32nd over after the batsman hit him for a boundary. Sledging was at its level best between the two players as they kept indulging into banter throughout that over and even at the end of if.

Stokes perhaps didn't like the way Iqbal smashed him for a four and went up to him to distract the batsman with mind games, but the cool headed batsman asked the bowler to go and finish his over.

Umpires Rod Tucker and S Ravi had to step in to calm things down, Stokes then walked back to his place in the field and waved for the crowd to get behind England.

The verbal exchange of words, perhaps, inspired Iqbal to convert his fifty to a brilliant hundred. His knock was studded with twelve fours and three sixes.

3rd moment - Tamim's screamer goes in vain

Tamim Iqbal took a screamer to pick Eoin Morgan's catch at long-on but the it didn't look clean. Morgan too was unmoved with the catch while Tamim looked confident.

Eventually, the umpires decided to go upstairs and interestingly the soft signal was 'not out'. TV replays showed the ball brushing the turf, hence the batsman was adjudged not out by the third umpire.

But Tamim should be given full credit for his magnificent effort leaping forwards and clutched the ball.

