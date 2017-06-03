ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia Vs New Zealand: Hatke moments of the match

New Delhi, June 3: The opening match between Australia and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy was abandoned as rain gods prevented it from getting a result.

The second Group A match of the ICC tournament was washed out and the as both the sides split points. (Highlights)

New Zealand might be cursing the heavens as the stakes were loaded heavily in their favour when rain stopped the play for the third time in the match.

After being restricted to 291 in 45 overs and the target once again being revised to 235 from 33, the Kiwis looked in control as they managed to get three Australian wickets at 53 in 9 overs.

Kiwi pacer Adam Milne (2/9) rocked Australia's chase even as Steve Smith (8 not out) was holding the fort at the other end. But the team's most bankable players after skipper Smith i.e. David Warner and Aaron Finch early departure was a major threat to their side.

Smith would have hoped for a crucial contribution from the lower-middle order but the third rain interruption prevented the match from getting resumed which forced the onfield umpires to split the points between the two.

Here are the hatke moments from the match between Australia and New Zealand:

He got the NZ innings off to a cracking start - watch the highlights of @ronchi04's half-century! #NZvAUS #CT17



➡️ https://t.co/1nDGOpDV4m pic.twitter.com/EP8XjY0kn3 — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2017 1. Luke Ronchi's fifty Luke Ronchi made an impactful 65 off 43 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three hits over the fence and stitched 77 runs for the first wicket wicket with skipper Williamson. He looked settled from the word go. Fall of his opening partner Martin Guptill did not have any effect on Ronchi's approach as he went about his normal attacking style of play. Ronchi had his share of luck as Mitchell Starc dropped a simple chance at mid-on. His fifty was the first 'Hatke Moment of the Match'. WATCH: The crowd stands to applaud Kane Williamson's hundred! #NZvAUS #CT17 pic.twitter.com/V21X2ii0x0 — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2017 2. Kane Williamson slams 9th ODI ton Kane Williamson's fluent century was the highlight of what was an otherwise disappointing day as rain washed the match out. Williamson made 100 off 97 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes. But New Zealand skipper's run out in the 40th over of the match triggered a batting collapse for his team as they lost 7 wickets in a gap of 37 runs. Thus, his century and his immediate dismissal was the second Hatke moment of the match. WATCH: Josh Hazlewood's stunning 6/52 - the second best figures in ICC Champions Trophy history! #NZvAUS #CT17



➡️ https://t.co/lAdkjPZwgC pic.twitter.com/gRn8e337KU — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2017 3. Josh Hazlewood's six-wicket haul Josh Hazzlewood, who gave his team the first breakthrough after removing Martin Guptill, ran through New Zealand's lower-order and returned with impressive figures of six for 52 from his nine overs. Hazlewood's six-wicket-haul was the second best bowling figure in the ICC Champions Trophy history after Sri Lanka's Farvez Mahroof's 6/14 in 2006. He got the wickets of dangerous Neil Broom and Jimmy Neesham to prevent the Kiwis from going past 300 in the rain curtailed match. It was also the the ninth-best bowling figure by an Australian in ODIs. The right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly in the death overs as three of those wickets came off four deliveries in the penultimate over of the innings. It was the third Hatke moment of the match. MATCH ABANDONED. Australia and New Zealand take a point each after rain ruins play at Edgbaston #NZvAUS #CT17 https://t.co/e1Hn5WuLD3 pic.twitter.com/d9HmyZQLAY — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2017 4. Rain gods play spoilsport And last but not the least, the constant rain interruption was the final Hatke moment of the match. The rain gods kept disturbing the match from time to time and eventually resulted in suspension of the match. The heavens opened up for three times in the day, forcing the onfield umpires to abandon the game as both the sides split points.

