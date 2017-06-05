ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia Vs Bangladesh: Hatke stylish player of the match

London, June 5: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal maintained his form with the bat as he played yet another brilliant knock in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The left-handed batsman scored a brilliant 95 and was the standout performer from his side that seemed to have subdued against Australian bowling attack in their second match of the tournament.

Iqbal, who has had a great year so far, continued his impressive performance in ODIs. The south-paw slammed his fifty off just 69 deliveries and showed resistance against Australian bowlers, who kept taking wickets from the other end.

What made his knock even more memorable was the fact that he scored runs against a quality Australian bowling line-up, comprising Mitchell Stac, Pat Cummins, Moises Henriques and Adam Zampa.

Not a single Australia bowler could trouble Iqbal before Starc got the better of him in the 43rd over when he was batting at 95 off 114 deliveries. Iqbal fell five short of his second consecutive century in the tournament.

He tried to pull the left-arm pacer but the ball took a leading edge from his bat and Hazlewood took a stunning catch. His innings comprised six boundaries and three huge sixes.

No Bangladeshi batsman, barring him looked comfortable as none of them managed to offer any resistance to Australia. Before getting dismissed, the centurion in the previous match didn't gave any chance to the Australian bowlers and dug deep in his crease.

He has scored four fifty-plus scores in his last six innings. In his last 5 innings, he has scores of 47 Vs Ireland, 65 Vs NZ, 102 Vs Pakistan, 128 Vs England and 95 Vs Australia.

The left-handed batsman certainly qualifies to be the hatke stylish player of the match for he entertained the audiences with his performance.

Unlike previous match against England, Iqbal didn't get the support from his teammates at the other end and that forced him to play cautiously. It was his presence into the middle that prevented Bangladesh from getting dismissed for a low total.

OneIndia News