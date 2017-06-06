ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia Vs Bangladesh: Hatke player of the match

London, June 6: Australia's strike pacer Mitchell Starc grabbed a four-for to restrict Bangladesh to a paltry 182 in their second ICC Champions Trophy here on Monday (June 5).

Starc picked up three wickets in a single over as he dismissed well set Tamim Iqbal and then removed Mashrafe Mortaza (0) and Rubel Hossain (0) in two consecutive deliveries.

He, however, missed out to on his hat-trick as the ball missed Mustafizur Rahman's stumps by a whisker.

Starc then removed the last man Mehedi Hasan to bundle the Bangladeshi innings to 182 in 44.3 overs. Starc returned with the figures of 4/29 from 8.3 overs.

It was his brilliance with the ball that makes Starc out hatke player of the match.

Starc got his first breakthrough in the sixth over when he removed dangerous Iqbal for 95 and then folded the Bangladesh innings in a matter of two overs. Iqbal was the seventh Australian wicket to fell.

After Iqbal's departure, rest of the Bangladeshi batters were dismissed by Starc and all the dismissals came as bowled.

The left-arm pacer ripped through the defence of Bangladeshi tail and folded their innings in a matter of 2 runs. Tamim, who was the seventh wicket to fell, walked back into the pavilion at 181, and the entire team was bundled out for 182.

Such was the intensity of Starc's fiery spell. No Bangladeshi batsman, barring Iqbal, seemed comfortable against him and none of them managed to offer any resistance.

Starc, therefore, is our hatke player of the match.

The left-handed batsman Tamim scored a brilliant 95 and was the standout performer from his side that seemed to have subdued against Australian bowling attack. He had a great year so far and continued his impressive performance in ODIs.

OneIndia News