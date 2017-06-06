ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia Vs Bangladesh: Hatke moments of the match

London, June 6: The match between Australia and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was abandoned as rain once again played spoilsport in the tournament.

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos; Match scorecard

Batting first Bangladesh were restricted to 182 and set a below-par target of 183 for Australia to chase.

In response, Australia scored 83/1 in 16 overs and required minimum of four more overs of the match to be bowled to reach the stipulated 20 overs Duckworth-Lewis Method be applied, but the rain gods had other ideas as it kept pouring.

Finally the on-field officials decided to call-off the match for the rain wasn't going to slow down and split the one point each between the two teams.

It was particularly frustrating for Australia as it was their second match in a row that got washed out. Australia will now have to win their next match against England and would pray New Zealand defeats Bangladesh when the two teams face each other to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

The match was a good display of batting and bowling from the Australians as they restricted the Bangla Tigers to a below-par score and were going good before rain stopped their charge.

David Warner and Steve Smith were present at the crease when rain interrupted the play.

Here are the hatke moments of the match between Australia and Bangladesh:

Hatke Moment 1: Mushfiqur's wierd LBW dismissal

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman was given out by the umpire after medium-pacer Moises Henriques appealed for a leg before. Obeying the umpires decision, the right-handed batsman walked towards the pavilion at an individual score of 9. It was a plumb dismissal and perhaps one of the easiest of decision for the umpire but television replays showed there was an edge with Rahim's bat first and then ball hit his pads.

What was strange that the batsman failed to feel the faint edge and didn't take the DRS to over turn umpires decision for Bangladesh had a review in their hands.

Mushfiqur fell LBW to Moises Henriques with no review taken, but replays suggest a fine inside edge 👀



🎥 WATCH: https://t.co/HKV4c0rgGU pic.twitter.com/KqiFFNJBgD — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2017

Hatke Moment 2: Tamim Iqbal's brilliant performance

The experienced Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal continued his good form as he played yet another brilliant knock and remained the highest scorer from the side in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Coming back from a magnificent hundred in the previous game against England, the south-paw made a brilliant 95 against Australia in the second league match of the tournament.

He was the standout performer from his side, that seemed to have subdued against Australian bowling attack. Iqbal, who has had a great year so far, continued his impressive performance in ODIs.

The south-paw slammed his fifty off just 69 deliveries and showed resistance against Australian bowlers, who kept taking wickets from the other end. He fell five short of a well deserved hundred but impressed everyone with his batting.

Hatke Moment 3: Mitchell Starc's fiery 3-wicket over

The south-paw Australia pacer Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets in a single over by first getting rid of a well-set Tamim Iqbal and then removed Mashrafe Mortaza (0) and Rubel Hossain (0) back-to-back to demolish Bangladesh's tail.

As we wait for the sun to return at The Oval, relive @mstarc56's brilliant bowling spell #AUSvBAN



🎥 WATCH: https://t.co/T1CnJCvtzN pic.twitter.com/3OWal2JRw0 — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2017

He then removed the last man Mehedi Hasan to bundle the Bangladeshi innings to 182 in 44.3 overs. Starc returned with the figures of 4/29 from 8.3 overs.

After Iqbal's departure, rest of the Bangladeshi batters were dismissed by Starc and all of them came in clean bowled.

Hatke Moment 4: Adam Zampa's prolonged wait for first over

He was team's strike spinner against Bangladesh but skipper Steve Smith handed the ball to Adam Zampa in the 35th over. Zampa looked frustrated for not being called up for bowling for so long, but the spinner channelized his anger to get wickets. He picked up his first wicket on the very second ball he bowled by getting Sabbir Rahman caught by Steve Smith for 8.

When you get your hair looking 👌

only for the rain to come along 😔 #AUSvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/h6N9YHU23x — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2017

He then clean bowled explosive middle-order batsman Mahmudullah Riyad on the last ball of his next over to pick his second scalp of the match.

Zampa gave just 13 runs from his 4 overs and picked up two wickets, including a maiden over.

OneIndia News