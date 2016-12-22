ICC Awards: Fans slam R Ashwin for 'arrogance' after failing to thank MS Dhoni

New Delhi, Dec 22: Team India's frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday (December 22) was named the ICC cricketer of the year and Test cricketer of the year.

The 30-year-old off-spinner, who happens to be the number one Test bowler and all-rounder sweeped the top ICC honours to create history.



The tall Tamil Nadu all-rounder bagged the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be awarded with this great honour. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better," Ashwin said.

"There are a lot of people to thank for this wonderful achievement I have made. It has been a great couple of years but this year has been even more special. What is very noticeable is the way I have bowled and batted and the way I have gone about doing my business. What is more important, as far as I am concerned, is the number of people who have gone behind my success.

(Cricketers, fans hail 'Thala Ashwin')

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my family. I'd like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I'd also like to thank the support staff for our success. We've had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys," he added.

Ashwin also took to Twitter to thank his family, Test skipper Virat Kohli and coaches but there was no mention of ODI skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Tamil Nadu bowler was, however, slammed by fans on Twitter and accused of being arrogant and not thanking Dhoni, who played a significant role in shaping his career.

This is how angry fans reacted:

