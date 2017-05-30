When you see a soldier, shake his hand, take a selfie: Gambhir's inspirational message

I have stepped out of my crease, will you? This was a message from ace batsman, Gautam Gambhir who has called on the entire nation to come out in support of the Indian Soldier. The message was posted by Gambir in association with Fever FM.

With a tape on his mouth, Gambir held up placards to send out a very inspirational message in support of the Indian Army.

End your 'jhijhak' Gambir while calling out the entire nation to support the Army says that it is time to end the ‘jhijhak' (hesitation). and thank the army personnel when they seem. Gambir has been very outspoken about what he feels about the Indian Army. Respect soldiers He calls on the people to respect the soldiers. He wonders why the people won't thank the Indian Army for the service their render to the nation. Take a selfie In the campaign that has been titled ‘Jhijhak ki Patti,' Gambir urges the people to shake hands and take a selfie when they see a soldier. Do you love and respect the soldier Gambhir then goes on to ask if the people love and respect the Indian soldier. Off late the batsman and the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team has been very vocal in his support of the Army. Do you thank the soldier He further goes on to ask, if you thank a soldier when you see him. Why do you hesitate, he further asks. For the soldier The Kolkata Knight Riders captain had announced during the IPL 10 that his foundation will "take care of the entire educational expenses" of the children of Indian soldiers martyred in the Sukma Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. Anger It may be recalled that Gambir had expressed his anger after a video of a CRPF jawan being kicked in Kashmir went viral. He had then tweeted, "For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Want Azaadi, then leave Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours," and "Anti-Indians have forgotten that our flag also stands for: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror," he had also tweeted.

OneIndia News