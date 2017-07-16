Sydney, July 16: Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie on Sunday (July 16) admitted he might opt to take coaching role for Indian cricket team in near future after Ravi Shastri was appointed the head coach for the side.

"I think it would have been a wonderful job and I congratulate Ravi Shastri on getting that job, maybe one day in a couple of years that'd be something I'd seriously consider," Gillespie was quoted saying cricket.com.au

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the appointment of the former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team.

India fast bowler Zaheer Khan was named the bowling consultant and former star batsman Rahul Dravid was given the role of overseas batting consultant.

The 42-year-old Australian pacer also confessed he was confused whether to apply for the post, which kept him away from the role.

"I talked a lot about that with my family, I had days where I thought, right, I'm definitely applying for it, I'm going to have a crack and see how far I get."

"Other days where I wasn't so sure. In the end, I just felt I wasn't quite ready for that opportunity," Gillespie said.

The right-arm pacer had taken 259 Test wickets in 71 matches and 142 wickets in 97 One-Day International (ODI) matches in his international career from 1996 to 2006.

