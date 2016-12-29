Don't mind if I have to start my Test career from scratch again: Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata, Dec 30: Ruling out competition with Parthiv Patel, India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on December 29 said the forthcoming Test series against Australia will be easier than the recently-concluded one against England, which the hosts won 4-0.

The Gujarat stumper impressed with the bat in the three matches he played against England after Saha was ruled out with an injury following the second Test at Visakhapatnam.



"There is no competition with him (Parthiv). I like to cash in on my chances. I am not in any competition with anybody," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of his club Mohun Bagan's practice session for a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) local league match.

The 32-year-old added, "Parthiv has played well and the team has won so it's good. Now when the selection will happen the picture will be clear.

"I don't think about it. Parthiv is also trying to come back into the fold, so whatever selectors will feel right is right."

Asked about Australia's tour of India early next year, Saha said, "It can be easier than England since they do not have a good record in Asia lately. There are few new players who have not played in India.

"It won't be easy for them. At home, whoever plays are always favourites. There is our recent form also."

Returning after his rehab at the National Cricket Academy, Saha batted for the first time since getting injured.

"It feels good to be batting again. I don't have a problem. I practiced in NCA also but did not bat there. This is the first time I batted after the second Test," Saha said.

When asked about the Decision Review System (DRS), Saha said, "Sometimes it is effective, sometimes it is not. DRS is best viewed by a bowler as he can understand the movement better."

PTI