I need to adjust to 'little aggressive' style of new captain Virat Kohli: R Ashwin

Pune, Jan 11: India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin today (January 11) said he has to adjust to the "little aggressive" style of Virat Kohli's captaincy in the shorter format.

Kohli has taken over as India's limited overs skipper from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from the position last week.



Ashwin, who has previously played under Kohli's leadership in only Tests, is getting ready for the new experience in ODIs and T20Is with the Delhi right-hander.

When asked about the difference between Dhoni and Kohli and their styles, Ashwin on Tuesday (January 11) said, "It will be different because of the kind of interactions you have (with the captain)."

"When I used to play alongside Mahi (Dhoni) as captain one thing which will not happen is that I was communicating to the keeper (skipper Dhoni) from the top of my (bowling) mark. It is going to be very different (now)," he added.

Ashwin, who spoke to the media at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune ahead of the 1st ODI against England on January 15 (Sunday), said Kohli can be "little aggressive" sometimes.

"Obviously Virat will be around short midwicket and short cover but it is going to be different in that terms (communication-wise). I have to get used to that sort of communications. Virat, on occasions, can be a little aggressive. That is the one thing I need to try and adjust to. Obviously giving few extra runs to get a wicket is not such a bad thing," Ashwin, who last month won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Player of the Year awards, said.

