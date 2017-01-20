I forgive MS Dhoni for his evil against my son Yuvraj: Yograj Singh

New Delhi, Jan 20: Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has said he has forgiven former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Yograj, who has consistently blamed the former India captain for his son's exclusion from the national squad, has now claimed to have forgiven him (Dhoni) for 'his sins against his son' after Yuvraj slammed his highest ODI total in the second match against England.



Yuvraj Singh

MS Dhoni

Dhoni too went on hitting his 10th ODI ton. Watching Dhoni and Yuvraj bat together and plunder England bowlers Yograj even praised the ex-India captain.

"God bless Dhoni. I wanted him to score his hundred today. Yes, I have forgiven Dhoni. God will take care of his doings. I pray to God to forgive him for his evil against my son Yuvi (Yuvraj)," the 58-year-old former cricketer was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying.

(Yuvraj is back because Dhoni is not the captain: Yograj)

"He (Dhoni) wasted 3 years of Yuvi"s cricket career. It was uncalled for. He should realise this and apologise to God almighty. I have always forgiven people who have done bad to me and my kids. God is great," Yograj added further.

The 35-year-old Punjab batsman came back with a bang in the ODI squad and was named man of the match on Thursday (Jan 19) against England.

Yuvraj plundered 150 off 127 deliveries and stitched a record 256-runs alongwith Dhoni.

It was the 2nd-highest for any wicket against England, after Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga's 286 and also the 5th-highest partnership by an Indian batting pair for any wicket.

Entire nation is getting nostalgic watching two India's most loved veteran match-winners explode and help the team amass 381 runs against England. India went on winning the match by a margin of 15 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, after Yuvraj's inclusion into India's limited overs' squad, Yograj claimed that his son was back into the team only because Dhoni was no more the captain.

