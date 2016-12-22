I am not joining politics, 'stop spreading rumours': Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 22: Angered with the rumours of him joining politics ahead of Assembly elections in the state of Punjab, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh cleared he has no plans of joining politics any time soon.

The 36-year-old off-spinner from Jalandhar, took to his micro-blogging site Twitter quash rumours of him contesting polls.



"I have no intentions of joining politics any time soon. Please stop spreading rumors," tweeted the Turbanator.

It was earlier reported that Harbhajan is likely to contest from Jalandhar on Congress party's ticket in the Assembly elections in Punjab.

Harbhajan has been out of the Indian squad for quite some time now and performances from spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav have made his chances of getting into the team only bleak.

Last time when Harbhajan was inducted into the India squad was during the World T20 2016, but the off-spinner didn't get a place in the Playing XI.

The speculations over Harbhajan joining the Congress were rife after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (Dec 20), amid speculation that the cricketer-turned politician would join the Congress.

Sidhu's wife has already joined the Congress after resigning from the Bhartiya Janata Party. BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are the ruling parties in the state of Punjab.

