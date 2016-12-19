Chennai, Dec 19: India's second triple centurion Karun Nair today (December 19) said he was "lucky to live again" and score an epic 303 not out after being involved in a boat accident in July this year.

On Monday, Karun became only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a Test triple hundred. He reached the milestone during the 4th day's play of the 5th Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium. (List of records set by Karun)



After the day's play, on Star Sports, the 25-year-old Karun was asked by former cricketer Ravi Shastri about the boat tragedy he was involved in, in Kerala in July this year. He said, "I was lucky to live again. I did not know how to swim. People rescued me."

"This is the best knock I have played in my life," opined Karun.

Watched by his parents in the stands, Karun said he does not feel the pressure of them being at the grounds.

"My dad watches all my games. There is no extra pressure on me," said the Karnataka right-hander.

Born in Rajasthan, Karun, a Keralite, plays for Karnataka. Last year, he scored 329 runs in the Ranji Trophy final against Tamil Nadu.

