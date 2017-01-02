I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo: Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Indian Test cricket team captain Virat Kohli says he takes inspiration from the world's best footballer currently, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Kohli revealed that he is inspired by Ronaldo's dedication and hard work on and off the field which keeps on the same podium with 'freak' Lionel Messi.

The ECB official website quoted Kohli: "I take a lot of inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he has stayed on top for so many years, it's nothing but down to hard work.

"I have heard he is the most hardworking footballer in the world and that's why he is where he is. Messi is a freak, genius but this guy is giving him run for his money because of his hard work."

It was an eventful year for Cristiano Ronaldo who won UEFA Champions League with club Real Madrid and then won the Euro 2016 with Portugal who underdogs through and through. His year ended with winning the Ballon d'Or award.

Just like his inspiration, Kohli too had a fantastic year as he scored 1215 runs during the calendar year in Test cricket and total of 2515 runs in 35 international matches.

When asked about his dream year and his secret of being such a consistent performer, Kohli said: "It can be put down to understanding my game a lot better than I used to.

"Being happy with the ability I have, the sort of drawbacks that I have. I understand my flaws and strengths nicely. It's also about finding the right balance.

"People talk about not having flaws and it's wrong. Everyone has flaws and consistency is nothing but overcoming those flaws and finding the ability to score runs in Test format, especially which I wanted to find within my game. I feel in happy space knowing exactly where my game is going."

After a dominating show against England in the five-match Test series which Kohli's, India won 4-0, the Men in Blue are enjoying a much deserved holiday.

They will be back in action from January 15 when the teams lock horns for the ODIs and T20Is.

OneIndia News