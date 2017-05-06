'Hurt' Virat Kohli at a loss of words after RCB's batting collapses in IPL 2017

Bengaluru, May 6: A "disheartened" Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is finding his team's batting debacle in IPL 2017 inexplicable. (Match scorecard)

RCB have been all out four times this season and according to Kohli, he has not seen so many batting collapses in a single season. The latest was last night (May 5) against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) which led to 19-run defeat. (Sandeep sets record)



"We let ourselves down with the bat once again. I have not seen so many batting collapses for a team in one season. Never experienced anything like this. It really hurts. You don't really understand what to do in times like these," Kohli looked baffled at the post-match presentation ceremony. (Gavaskar slams Kohli)

RCB have now lost 9 games out of 12 and are at the bottom of the table with only five points in his kitty.

"It's really disheartening. I don't know what to say about games like these anymore. It's happening many a times now for our liking. We have not been able to change. Anything we are trying with the bat is not working," Kohli failed to pinpoint one single reason for a failure.

"The whole squad is trying to be positive but we are not finding a way to make a big score. Wickets are falling too quickly, I can't pinpoint anything, we are trying to be as positive as we can. Our preparations have been similar to what we did last year, but what matters is what you do on the field and this season has been against what we've wanted," Kohli said.

