Shahid Afridi 'hurt' with Indian fan's arrest, to raise this issue with PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Dec 22: Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is hurt with the arrest of his Indian fan, for wearing a shirt bearing his name.

The Pakistan all-rounder condemned the arrest of his fan and termed it "shameful".



As per media reports, Ripon Chowdhury, 21, was arrested on December 19 in Hailakandi, a small town in Assam, for wearing a Pakistan cricket team's jersey, which beared Afridi's name, while watching a local cricket tournament after his shirt angered a Hindu nationalist group.

A complaint was lodged against him by a local right-wing outfit following which he was arrested. Chowdhury was, however, released on bail immediately.

Reacting over this development Afridi said such moves would not deter the subcontinent's cricket-mad fans from supporting rival players.

"It was shameful to arrest a fan for wearing my shirt. Such incidents don't suit civilised people," the 36-year-old Afridi was quoted by AFP as saying.

"You cannot stop fans from supporting a player by arresting them," he said.

"Sports and politics should be kept apart and such incidents go against the principles of sportsmanship."

Afridi said he would appeal to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

The swashbuckling Pakistan batsman is one of the most loved Pakistani cricketers in India and enjoys a good fan base in the country. He was immensely popular amongst Indian fans during the IPL when Pakistani cricketers were a part of the cash-rich league.

The all-rounder has appeared in 398 ODIs and 98 T20 internationals and also captained Pakistan in all three formats. He stepped down as skipper of the Pakistan team after a poor show in the World T20 in India last April.

Earlier in January 2016, a Pakistani fan was arrested for waving the flag of India after his idol Virat Kohli struck a match-winning knock against Australia.

