Hope new captain Virat Kohli takes Indian team to 'next level': Yuvraj Singh

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Senior India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh today (January 9) heaped praise on Virat Kohli and wanted the new captain to take the team to "next level".

Ind-Eng series schedule; Yuvraj on Dhoni quitting captaincy

The 35-year-old Yuvraj was on Friday (January 6), recalled to the Kohli-led Indian ODI and T20I teams for the home series against England.



Yuvraj Singh

V Kohli

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Sunrisers won by 8 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

On Monday (January 9), in an interview to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website, Yuvraj spoke about his good friend and team-mate Kohli.

The 28-year-old Kohli, as a batsman, averages above 50 in all three formats and this was described as a "big achievement" by Yuvraj.

"I have seen him (Kohli) growing up in front of my own eyes, as a youngster and always getting better and better. What is special about Virat is that he commands performance. He has been very consistent throughout his career. That consistency has converted into a very good captain," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj hoped that Kohli maintains his consistency as a batsman and takes the Indian side to the "next level"

"All the time, he demands 100 per cent commitment from the team. That is the hallmark of a good captain. I feel every year he gets better with his performances. He sets his own goals to get better. In his early years, he was getting runs consistently.

"I don't know who else averages more than 50 in all three formats. That is a big achievement. Hopefully he continues that and takes India to the next level," he added.

India-England limited overs rubber starts in Pune on January 15 with the ODIs.

OneIndia News