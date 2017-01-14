Indore, Jan 14: Captain Parthiv Patel (143) led from the front, hitting a match-winning century to take Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title here on Saturday (January 14).

Thanks to left-handed Parthiv's gritty 25th first-class ton, Gujarat defeated 41-time champions Mumbai by 5 wickets in the final at the Holkar Stadium today. Gujarat won in the final session of play on the 5th and last day. Chirag Gandhi's boundary in the 90th over brought victory for Gujarat.



Chasing 312 to win, Gujarat had started the final day needing 265 runs with all 10 wickets intact. They had ended day 4 at 47/0.

They were in a spot of bother at 89/3 but Parthiv (143, 196 balls, 24x4), along with Manprit Juneja (54, 115 balls, 8x4) and Rujul Bhatt (27 not out) ensured the title was theirs.

Parthiv and Juneja had a match-turning 116-run partnership for the 4th wicket. Parthiv could not stay till the end as he fell with the team needing just 13 for victory. Parthiv and Bhatt had a 95-run association for the 5th wicket.

Mumbai, known for their ability to bounce back from any situation, let themselves down by dropping catches.

The 31-year-old Parthiv starred with the bat in both innings of the Ranji Trophy final. He had scored 90 in the first innings as Gujarat took a crucial 100-run lead after bowling Mumbai out for 228.

Gujarat were in a Ranji Trophy final after 65 years. This was only their second appearance in the title clash after 1950-51 season.

Mumbai were in the final for a record 46th time. Before today, the last time Mumbai had lost in a final was in 1991, to Kapil Dev-led Haryana by 2 runs, in a thriller at Wankhede Stadium.

Brief scores: Mumbai 228 and 411 lost to Gujarat 328 and 313/5 in 89.5 overs (Parthiv Patel 143, Manprit Juneja 54, Priyank Panchal 34)

Gujarat's 11 players who played in the final

1. Parthiv Patel (captain and wicketkeeper), 2. Samit Gohel, 3. Priyank Panchal, 4. Bhargav Merai, 5. Manprit Juneja, 6. Rujul Bhatt, 7. Chirag Gandhi, 8. Rush Kalaria, 9. Chintan Gaja, 10. RP Singh, 11. Hardik Patel.

Gujarat's road to the title

Semi-final - Beat Jharkhand by 123 runs

Quarter-final - Draw (Won on 64-run 1st innings lead)

Group A (league phase) - Gujarat finished 2nd (26 points from 8 games) in the table after Mumbai (30 from 8)

Game 8 - Draw Vs Tamil Nadu

Game 7 - Draw Vs Punjab

Game 6 - Draw Vs Mumbai

Game 5 - Draw Vs Madhya Pradesh

Game 4 - Match abandoned without a ball bowled (bad weather in Delhi) Vs Bengal

Game 3 - Beat Uttar Pradesh by 132 runs

Game 2 - Beat Railways by 294 runs

Game 1 - Draw Vs Baroda

Ranji Trophy champions (past 10 seasons)

2015-16 - Mumbai

2014-15 - Karnataka

2013-14 - Karnataka

2012-13 - Mumbai

2011-12 - Rajasthan

2010-11 - Rajasthan

2009-10 - Mumbai

2008-09 - Mumbai

2007-08 - Delhi

2006-07 - Mumbai

